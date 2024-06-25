Angels News: Anthony Rendon Inches Closer in Recovery Process
Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon is making progress on his way back from a near-season-long injury. MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger provided a rare positive update on Rendon on Monday: the veteran had been cleared to run the bases.
The former All-Star last played April 20 after suffering a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old continues to take steps in the right direction in his rehab. Bollinger noted that Monday's workout was the first time Rendon was given the green light to circle the bases since suffering the left hamstring strain.
While the Rendon update is good news, he still has no timeline to return to the Angels. Rendon will need a minor league rehab assignment before playing his first big league game since April 20. The infielder has played only 19 games this season, slashing .267/.325/.307 with a .632 OPS, zero home runs, three RBIs, and three stolen bases in 75 at-bats.
Rendon's time as a Halo has been far from ideal. He's spent more time on the IL than on the baseball field since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract prior to the 2020 season. In five seasons in Anaheim, Rendon has only played 219 games, slashing .250/.356/.390 with a .746 OPS, 22 home runs, 114 RBIs, and 199 hits in 940 plate appearances.
The hope is that Rendon will come back sooner rather than later and can impact the club. The Angels entered Tuesday's game against the Oakland A's 31-46, 12 games out of first place in the American League West.