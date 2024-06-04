Angels News: Brandon Drury Without Timetable for Return
The Los Angeles Angels have been without their utility player Brandon Drury, for nearly a month. Although Drury has hit on the field and taken grounders, which he did on Monday, Angels manager Ron Washington says there's still no timetable for him to return.
Washington told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
Washington said he could still see from the way Drury worked out that 'he's still thinking about it.' There is no timetable for him to return.- Jeff Fletcher
Drury was on the field on Monday, getting a full workout that included batting practice and fielding ground balls. It was the most extensive baseball work he's endured since hitting the injured list on May 9 with a strained hamstring.
The 31-year-old still has some ways to go, including running the bases, before being cleared for a rehab assignment. Nonetheless, Drury's being on the field is a positive sign for the Halos.
Although Washington said there's no timetable for his return, Drury noted last week that he is targeting a mid-June return. The odds of that happening seem dim now with this latest report.
Drury has had a down year thus far, recording a .173 batting average, one home run, six RBIs, and a .470 OPS in 104 at-bats.