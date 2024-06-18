Angels News: Mike Trout Provides Concerning Update on Knee Injury
Angels star outfielder Mike Trout spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and didn't have a great update.
Trout, who hasn't played since April 29 due to a torn meniscus, is not making progress as quickly as he had hoped.
Trout said he hasn't started running yet, and doesn't have a timeline for a return. At this point, he's trying to find exercises that progress him while also limiting his soreness. The Athletic's Sam Blum provided the update on X.
This is tough news for the Angels, as Trout underwent surgery in the beginning of May and it has now been over six weeks since the procedure. At this stage in recovery, the team would have loved to see major progress, potentially even starting some baseball activities.
Instead, though, Trout is in the early stages of recovery, putting any imminent return in doubt. A return before the All-Star break seems out of the question, too.
Trout has only played over 100 games in a season once since 2019, and he won't reach that threshold again this year. Trout has appeared in just 29 games this season, slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of .867.
The Angels haven't been able to remain afloat without Trout. They've gone 18-25 since his last game, and currently sit at 29-43, 13 games back of first place in the American League West.