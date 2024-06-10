Angels News: Reid Detmers To Make Few More Triple-A Starts To Get Back On Track
Reid Detmers' nightmarish season is continuing in Triple-A and it will take time for him to climb out of the hole he has dug himself before he returns to the big leagues.
Dan Arritt of the Orange County Register wrote on Sunday that Angels manager Ron Washington said before the series finale against the Houston Astros that he expects left-hander Reid Detmers to make another handful of starts for Triple-A Salt Lake.
“That’s just me,” Washington said. “He may go out there the next time and do well, and the people above me may change their mind.”
Detmers was demoted on June 1 after a rough start in which he surrendered five runs, four hits, and four walks in 3.2 innings of a 9-0 loss against the Seattle Mariners. The horrendous start dropped his record to 3-6 and swelled his ERA to 6.14 through 12 starts.
His first start in Salt Lake wasn't much better. Detmers gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits, including four home runs, in just five innings of work. He did strike out eight and according to Washington, the reports he received were satisfying.
“He’s heading in the right direction, we’ve just got to keep him going there,” he said. “We didn’t send him down there to stay. We sent him down there to get it together so we can bring him back because we need him up here.”
The Angels need the early-season version of Detmers — the one who began the season 3-0 with an ERA of 1.04, not the version who has gone 1-6 record with a 7.10 ERA since.