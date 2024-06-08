Angels News: Reid Detmers Triple-A Start Clearly Didn't Go As Planned
The Los Angeles Angels made a tough move last weekend when they decided to option their young southpaw starting pitcher, Reid Detmers, to Triple-A. After a month and a half of struggles, the Halos sent Detmers to the minors, and while it was quite a surprise, it's looking like the right move thus far.
Detmers had his first start in Triple-A Salt Lake City, and it wasn't ideal. Michael Huntley, a contributor for the Orange County Register, shared Detmer's stat line, but it wasn't pretty.
The 24-year-old has had a tough go on the mound, and that's trickled down to Triple-A. The hope was for Detmers to regain his confidence and find his groove; however, after one start, it's not looking great.
Detmers started the season on a strong note, recording a 3-0 start in 17.1 innings and 26 strikeouts. Since then, it's all gone downhill as he's recorded a 1-6 record with a 7.10 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and 41 earned runs.
The southpaw has struggled like none other, and right now, the odds of him finding his groove again seem bleak. Weirder things have happened in baseball, as we can't count out Detmers yet.
Detmers is a former first-round pick for the Halos, 10th overall, in the 2020 MLB Draft.