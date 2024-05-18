Angels News: Tyler Anderson Opens Up About Dominant Start Against Defending Champions
The Los Angeles Angels captured their second win in a row and their 17th win overall in the 2024 season. The Halos dominated from start to finish to secure a 9-3 win over the defending champions, the Texas Rangers, on the road. While the offense was clicking on all cylinders thanks to two home runs and a total of 14 hits, it was the Halos' pitching that helped propel the offense.
Southpaw starting pitcher Tyler Anderson deserves special thanks for the Halos' victory. Anderson pitched spectacularly against the 2023 World Series champions. After the game, Anderson caught up with the media, including Orange County Register's Jeff Flecther. The 34-year-old recapped his dominant performance on Friday.
"I didn't feel great about my stuff in general, but just trying to compete and keep us in the game, give us a chance," Anderson said. "Just tried to mix and move the ball around a little bit. Speed them up. Slow them down. After the second inning, I started throwing some better changeups. Started to get my fastball to some better spots. Just trying to attack and get in the zone as much as I could."
Anderson had arguably his best start to the 2024 campaign. In seven innings of work, he only allowed two hits, one earned run, and four strikeouts in 96 pitches. After the final out of the second inning, Anderson ended up retiring 15 batters in a row. The two hits he gave up all came in the second inning.
The southpaw has improved to a 2.72 ERA through nine impressive starts. While his record and other stats don't flash out the page, he's been looking more like the pitcher the Halos signed following the 2022 season.