Angels News: Watch Kid Get Bodied By Security Guard After Running On Field During MiLB Game
Elton John once sang about Saturday night being alright for fighting but Friday night at the Los Angeles Angels High-A Inland Empire game was just as exciting.
With the tying run at first base and the winning run at the plate, play was interrupted when a fan ran onto the field. However, it was your typical attention-seeking streaker.
It was a teenager.
Security finally got a hold of him near the third base dugout and began escorting him up the stairs when they were stopped by the kid's parents. Moments later, a fight broke out in the stands and the brouhaha was also captured on camera. Watch the whole series of events unfold in the video below:
The good news is that the 66ers completed the comeback and beat Lake Elsinore 8-7 in 11 innings. The game-winning run came when Capri Ortiz bunted and catcher Oswaldo Linares threw to first where Romeo Sanabria committed a fielding error allowing Randy De Jesus to score.
Roman Phansalkar got the win pitching two innings of scoreless relief. He only allowed one walk while striking out one.
Seven 66ers recorded a hit but Ortiz paced the offense going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored.