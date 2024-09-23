Angels News: Zach Neto's Monster Game Elevates His Place in Team History
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto hit two home runs during the second half Sunday's game to give the Angels a 9-8 comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Astros looked like they were going to earn a four-game sweep of the Angels before Neto took the game into his own hands.
With Neto's two home runs and six RBIs, he gave the Angels their lone win of the series. This win was crucial for the Angels, as it officially prevented them from finishing with 100 losses this season. The win also means the Angels have to win just three of their final six games of the season to avoid the worst season in franchise history.
Angels manager Ron Washington credited Neto after the game for stepping up with his performance.
“At the end of the game there, his last three at-bats, he took the game over,” Washington said, via Jeremy Rakes of MLB.com. “He has that capability. When he learns how to just trust his work and trust what his abilities are, he can do that type of stuff. … He got us the win.”
Neto's play also made him just the fourth player in Angels franchise history to record multiple games with six or more RBIs in a season. Neto previously hit six RBIs for the Angels during their 8-2 win over the New York Yankees on Aug. 7. He joins Mo Vaughn, Mike Trout, and Kendrys Morales as the only players to accomplish this feat.
Additionally, Neto has become just the second shortstop in American League history to record multiple games with six RBIs or more in a season. Alex Rodriguez is the only other AL shortstop to do so, after doing it in 2000 and 2001.
For Neto though, these feats don't matter nearly as much as helping his team earn wins, which was his favorite part of his performance Sunday.
“If I had done all this work or my teammates had done this work, and we come up short, it’s not the same. But to finally come through, good team win and getting the win at that end, I think it makes it even more special,” Neto said, via Rakes.
Overall on the season, Neto is hitting .248 with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs, and ranks first on the team in RBIs after Sunday's performance.