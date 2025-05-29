Angels Pitcher Linked to Dodgers, Others in Potential Trade Deadline Move
A Los Angeles Angels pitcher has been rumored to be getting trade interest from MLB teams, which could lead to a summer deal.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports put lefty pitcher Reid Detmers in a list of potential trade candidates that could be on the move this summer as the trade deadline approaches.
"Detmers is an enigma. The pitch-quality models love him and his fastball-slider combination, and he's usually good for two to three strikeouts per walk," Anderson wrote in his article.
"Unfortunately, he's been a well-below-average pitcher from a runs-allowed perspective dating back through last season -- and that's even with the Angels relegating him to the bullpen all year. Other teams are going to try to buy low on Detmers, making this a matter of if/when the Angels decide they've had enough."
As potential fits, Anderson listed the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and the New York Mets as teams that could be interested in adding another arm.
Detmers is currently serving as a reliever out of the bullpen, though he has spent time as a starter previously.
So far this season, the 25-year-old has really struggled to get going with a 7.17 ERA over 21.1 innings of work.
There are some underlying metrics that point to some positive regression coming, as his expected ERA is only 4.07. Despite not having crazy velocity on his pitches, he is still 81st percentile in whiff percentage.
Detmers is a former top-10 pick by the Angels, coming with a big pedigree out of college.
His draft selection falls in line with the philosophy that the organization has adopted, looking for players who can immediately contribute.
Detmers was drafted in 2020 and made his major league debut the following year. Since then, he has been a solid starter, though he has hit a recent rough patch.
His stuff and young age will likely get him a few more chances on other teams if it does not work out with the Angels, with a change of scenery potentially required to unlock his potential.
It is not clear what kind of return that the Angels can get on Detmers, but a pitcher-needy team could pay a decent price for the potential in his arm.
