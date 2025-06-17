Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Angels are enjoying a better stretch of baseball recently, resulting in their moving up the power rankings.
The Angels started the season hot, cooled off later on, but the team is playing more consistently, and results are reflecting the newfound success.
According to Newsweek's MLB Power Rankings, the Angels are 22nd in MLB, up two spots from the previous 24th position.
The Angels are towards the middle as a hitting team over the past couple of weeks, ranking in the 20s for most hitting metrics.
The team's biggest area of improvement is the pitching, which is closer to league average than it was previously, keeping the team in games more often.
The Angels remain a streaky team, capable of playing amazingly one week and inconsistently the other, but if the pitching can continue trending towards average, then the team can start winning more games, especially since the offense tends to be explosive.
Despite the roller coaster of a season, the Angels are only three games back of a wild card spot in the playoffs.
The Houston Astros lead the American League West by seven games, but a lot of the team's success comes from a recent hot streak.
The Angels, if the Astros cool down, remain only a strong two weeks of play from taking the lead in the AL West.
Veterans on the team struggled early on in the season, providing more inconsistency than the younger players.
Young players are expected to struggle, go through sharp swings in play, but veterans should provide stability while others develop.
Players like Taylor Ward and Yusei Kikuchi are starting to deliver an expected level of play regularly, which should keep the team on an even keel.
