Angels' Zach Neto Provides Major Injury Update on Shoulder
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is progressing well from the shoulder injury which has kept him out of the lineup since leaving the game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Neto left Tuesday's game in the ninth inning after injuring his shoulder while sliding headfirst trying to steal a base. He injured his shoulder in a similar fashion last season, and missed the beginning of 2025 rehabbing from the surgery to repair that damage.
“I felt way better than I did yesterday and yesterday I felt way better than I did the day before,” Neto said. “So moving in the right direction and having a clear mind knowing that nothing is structurally broken or anything. It’s definitely helping this process a lot.”
The Angels will be eager to reinstate Neto, who leads the acive roster in OPS with .811. His .276 batting average is the highest on the team, and he has six leadoff homers in 2025, which is one shy of the franchise record.
Neto is not expected to return to the Angels lineup until Tuesday, but he provided a positive update on his shoulder over the weekend.
“It’s doing good,” Neto said Friday. “I’m ready to roll. I had the off day (Thursday) and then today but if anything happens, or whatnot, hopefully I’ll be the first guy up but we’ll see whatever Ray has in store for me.”
The Angels will hope for Neto to return as soon as possible, as he is perhaps the most important piece in the Angels' playoff charge. The Angels are one game back of the final Wild Card Spot and will continue to push for their first playoff appearance since 2014.
