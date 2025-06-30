When Will Zach Neto Return From Injury? Angels Star Answers
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto seems to be eyeing a return to the lineup against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
Neto slid into a base headfirst against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and exited the game a half inning later. He injured his shoulder in a similar fashion at the end of last season, and it kept him out until mid-April.
The shortstop revealed there was no structural damage, and that surgery was not necessary.
“I’m hoping,” Neto said on Saturday. “I’m hoping I get a good night’s sleep today, tomorrow and Monday, and hopefully by Tuesday, maybe even tomorrow, get in the game. It’s all whatever Ray says. And I’m going to be completely honest with him.”
Neto is having the best year of his young career this season, currently posting career highs in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. His .808 OPS is just short of Jo Adell's .809, which leads the Angels' active roster. The shortstop has a wRC+ of 121, placing him eighth among MLB shortstops. He has more than double the WAR of any Angels postion player, as his 2.8 mark is well clear of the next highest, Nolan Schanuel's 1.1.
Neto broke out in 2024, his first full MLB season, stealing 30 bases and clobbering 23 home runs with 77 RBIs. His 5.1 WAR last season was also the best on the team by a large margin.
Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman have been serviceable replacements for the Halos in Neto's absence, and the latter hit a three-run shot in the Angels' win against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
On Sunday, Neto pinch-hit for Newman in the eighth inning and remained in the game to play at shortstop.
The Angels are making do without Neto so far, but will be eager for his return, as they are currently in a race for the final AL Wild Card spot. Though they may be out of contention for the AL West, they are competing with the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians for a spot in the postseason.
The Angels will hope Neto can return in time for their series against the Braves, which begins Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. PT.
