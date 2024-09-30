Angels’ No. 1 Prospect Up For Major Award

Caden Dana. Quinn Mathews. Travis Sykora.



Which of these three will win Pitching Prospect of the Year Award? Tune in to the @MiLB Awards Show on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on @MLBNetwork to find out!.



Breaking down the candidates: https://t.co/u0HCiM2aDk pic.twitter.com/SALDTJo7dO