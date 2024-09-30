Angels’ No. 1 Prospect Up For Major Award
Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect Caden Dana was named one of three finalists for MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year.
The other two finalists are Travis Sykora of the Washington Nationals and Quin Mathews of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Angels are known for advancing their prospects quickly, and they did just that with Dana, their 11th-round pick in 2022 from a New Jersey high school.
This season, they started the young right-hander at Double-A, where he thrived, earning a promotion to the major leagues as a 20-year-old after an outstanding season.
Without limiting his workload, the Angels allowed Dana to surpass 100 pitches in six different outings before his major league debut on Sept. 1, making him the team's youngest starting pitcher since 1973.
Prior to his call-up, he dominated the Southern League as one of its youngest players, averaging more than a strikeout per inning and ranking among the Minor League leaders in opponents' batting average and WHIP.
“I think he knows he can pitch in the big leagues,” manager Ron Washington said after Dana allowed two runs in six innings against the Mariners on Sept. 1, “and there’s a lot of growth left.”
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Dana made significant strides in 2024 by refining a mid-80s changeup and a low-70s curveball, complementing his 94 mph fastball and 85 mph slider. These additions to his arsenal played a key role in his development throughout the season.
“Having command of all four pitches has been huge,” Dana said. “Last year, I used two pitches in most outings, maybe three some days, but now I have each one in the back pocket, and I can let the moment dictate what I throw.”
Because of the additions to his arsenal and strong performance, Dana was also named the Angels Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.
Dana more than doubled his innings in 2024, increasing from 68 last season to 146, including his time with the Angels. He credited his strength throughout the season to adjustments in his offseason training routine, developed with the guidance of family friend and Guardians reliever James Karinchak, as well as a revamped diet.
To maintain his nutrition, Dana stopped eating out at restaurants. Instead, he travels with a portable grill and prepares his own meals, focusing on a protein-rich diet of steak, ground beef, and fruits.
“I’m stronger than ever,” Dana said. “Every day, I wake up and tell myself that I’m ready to take on anything they ask me to do.”