Angels' Nolan Schanuel Joins Mike Trout in Incredible Statistical History
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel joined outfielder Mike Trout in Halos history Saturday, becoming just the second Angels hitter aged 23 or younger to record 10 or more hits in a four-game span.
The last Angel, regardless of age, to accomplish this feat is Kevin Pillar, who did it in the 2024 season.
The first baseman has gone 11-for-16 at the plate since July 8 against the Texas Rangers, driving in four runs and scoring twice in the process. He hasn't struck out during this time, and currently sits with a 12.0 percent strikeout rate on the season, which ranks in the 94th percentile across MLB.
The Angels drafted Schanuel in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, and he shot up through the minor league system, spending less than a month in the lower levels before his debut. He played his first full season in 2024, where he had a .250 batting average through 147 games.
This season, Schanuel has the highest batting average of his career so far despite a minor slump in June, and is also generating more power, posting a slugging percentage higher than .400 on the season after finishing 2024 with a .362 mark.
Schanuel's elite plate discipline has cemented his spot in this Angels team despite not being the traditional, power hitting first baseman. He walks nearly as often as he strikes out, and has the most hits on the team so far. His unique skillset for his position make him a perfect fit for this Angels team, as the rest of the team are more than capable of generating power with a .411 collective slugging percentage, which is tied for the fifth most in the American League.
The 23-year-old's hot streak has come at the perfect time for the Angels, as the Halos continue to chase a Wild Card spot.
