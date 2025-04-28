Halos Today

Angels' Nolan Schanuel Provides Major Update on Knee Injury

Jason Fray

Apr 22, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nolan Schanuel came into this year with plenty of hype.

He was a part of the recent movement within the Angels organization where elite prospects are fast-tracked up to the big leagues without much in the way of experience.

Schanuel, 23, was the team's first-round pick in 2023 out of Florida Atlantic. After roughly two months, the Angels had seen enough, and called him up to the major league roster. He hit a respectable .275 in 109 at-bats.

Lastg year, in a full season, Schanuel hit .250 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. The upside is there for Schanuel to develop into a John Olerud/Mark Grace-type where he'd hit more so for contact and average rather than power.

This past Saturday, Schanuel had a scary incident versus the Minnesota Twins where he fouled a pitch off his knee. There were worries he had potentially broken his kneecap. The injury occurred in the fourth inning of the contest. Schanuel was lifted from the game immediately afterwards.

Based on the update he gave The Orange County Register, it appears as if Schanuel may have avoided a more serious injury which could've kept him out for a very long period of time.

“Feeling a lot better, definitely,” Schanuel said. “When it first happened, I was kind of shocked and took some time. Then today, woke up, felt a lot better. Walking on it is a lot better as well. I tried to walk on it and it just gave out on me. Right after it happened, I was hoping for the best and kind of thinking the worst was going to happen. After time passed and I started walking on it, I wasn’t thinking it shouldn’t be that bad.”

Based on the struggles from the offense thus far, the Angels could ill-afford to lose one of their better young hitters for any substantial amount of time.

On the year thus far, Schanuel is hitting .247 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 89 at-bats.

Jason Fray
