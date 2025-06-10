Angels, Nolan Schanuel React to Unbelievable Home Run Robbery by Athletics Outfielder
During the first inning of what would be a tightly-contested divisional matchup against the Athletics, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel sent a towering fly ball toward the center-field wall, a swing that looked destined for the seats.
But Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke had other plans.
Timing his jump perfectly, Clarke climbed over the fence to make a sensational home run robbery, leaving Schanuel and much of the Angels dugout stunned.
After the game, Schanuel acknowledged the play with a mix of disbelief and respect.
“I just sat here for like 10 minutes watching it over and over again,” Schanuel said. “A bunch of my friends sent it to me. It hurts. It stings. But I mean it’s kind of like I get a little part of history with it because we’ll see that catch for years and years. It’s pretty cool, especially since we won."
His teammate, Jo Adell, had some even more praise for Clarke.
“Yeah, that’s the best catch I’ve ever seen live,” Adell said. “He was about sitting on top of the fence, and I’ve never seen that. Hat tip to him. He goes and gets it.”
Clarke, a California State University, Northridge graduate, has been making some extremely memorable plays ever since he was brought up to the major leagues.
Clarke was drafted in 2021 in the fourth round by the then-Oakland Athletics but was only recently brought up to play in the majors starting on May 25. The jaw-dropping catch not only stole a potential go-ahead homer, but also turned heads across the league.
Clarke steadily worked his way through the A's organization and has established himself as a high-stakes player with a flare for the dramatic.
“I’ve seen a lot of homer robberies out there, but yeah I think that’s the craziest one I have ever seen,” Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi said through an intepreter.
Kikuchi has been the Halos' steady arm behind the mound, and has his best performance on Monday controlling the strike zone and limiting walks. Against the A's Monday night, Kikuchi pitched 7.1 innings, allowing only one walk and one hit with five strikeouts.
