Angels’ Nolan Schanuel Was Benched in Day Games For An Unbelievable Reason
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has had to tinker with his lineup several times this season due to injuries and inconsistency — and some less common reasons.
In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Washington revealed that earlier this season Schanuel was benched for day games because he couldn't wake up.
“Early in the year, Schanuel wasn’t playing in day games because he had trouble waking up in the daytime," Washington said. "And so I sat him down a couple of times in day games, and now he wakes up in the daytime.”
When veterans Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and Miguel Sanó landed on the injured list, the Angels' younger "kids" — Schanuel, Zach Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe — thought they needed to put the team on their shoulders. Washington explained that it wasn't their time. They needed to focus on what they do best and continue to get better.
The first-year Angels manager told them their time would come; for now they needed to understand what their current skill set was and focus on development. Their growth has been impressive, if not fast enough to push the Angels into wild-card contention. Now, Washington can't make a lineup without any of his rookies — especially Schanuel.
The first baseman's OPS has improved every month — from .588 in March and April, to .651 in May, and .693 thorugh 20 games in June. His day/night splits are nearly even too; Schanuel has a .644 at night and .636 in the day.
"Now, Schanuel is playing every day," said Washington. "I haven't been able to take him out. He's been running the bases, he's been playing some great defense, he's been boisterous in the dugout. They are learning and that's what it's about and I'm enjoying every moment of it."