Angels Not Close to Trading Outfielder After All: Report
As the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings transpired, rumors swirled that the Los Angeles Angels were preparing to trade an outfielder in the coming days.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that a likely trade candidate was Taylor Ward, who had garnered interest long before this winter.
"The Angels appear to be close to trading an outfielder, per source," Feinsand wrote in a post on X. "Taylor Ward has been generating a lot of interest, so it would not be a surprise if it's him."
However, the latest update indicates that there won't be an outfielder traded anytime soon. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, the Angels never intended on trading any of their outfielders this winter.
"I checked with numerous different people and they did not know what that was about," Murray said. "I am under the impression that that was not accurate information. The Angels have never been close to trading one of their outfielders. They have been hit on Taylor Ward this plenty this offseason, last offseason, last trade deadline. But they have not come close to moving him and, to my knowledge, any of their outfielders. I don't know where that came from, but we can put that to bed."
While Angels fans can put the rumors to rest, it's still true that the organization isn't finished making moves this winter. The Angels have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, but could still sign a few more players to fortify the roster.
According to general Perry Minasian, Anaheim is a desirable place for many players, which means the organization is in an optimal place to recruit players that embrace the west coast.
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field,” Minasian said. “I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”
