Angels Notes: 2025 Schedule, Draft Signings, Trade Deadline Plans
The Angels Have an Unusual Motive for Trading Veteran Outfielder
As the July 30 trade deadline looms closer, the Los Angeles Angels are considering trading several outfielders. One particular veteran, nearing the end of his contract, stands out as a prime candidate for a trade. This isn't just about freeing up salary or acquiring new talent—the Angels' reasons could be considered quite unconventional.
Angels 2025 Schedule Highlights: Hello, Sacramento!
The Angels are set to open their 2025 campaign on March 27 with an intriguing away game against the Chicago White Sox. Mark your calendars and start planning your game day experiences for the upcoming season, which promises exciting matchups and new destinations.
Angels Sign First-Round Pick To Under-Slot Deal
In a strategic move, the Angels have signed their first-round draft pick, Christian Moore from the University of Tennessee, to an under-slot deal. This agreement allows the team more flexibility in managing their budget and potentially strengthening their roster in other areas.
Angels vs Athletics: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The Angels are gearing up for a major showdown against the Oakland Athletics. This game is pivotal and could set the tone for the remainder of the series. Will the Angels be able to turn the tide, or will the Athletics dominate?
Angels Notes: Unexpected Absences, New Signings, First-Half Grades
Get caught up on the latest buzz from the Angels camp. From unexpected team absences to exciting new signings and evaluations of the team's performance in the first half of the season, this article has all the crucial updates.