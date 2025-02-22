Angels Notes: $427M Superstar Linked to Halos, Key Infielder Behind Schedule, Huge Zach Neto Update
The Los Angeles Angels didn't break the bank for a free agent this offseason, but that doesn't mean they won't do it next year.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is likely heading to free agency next offseason after he and the Toronto Blue Jays failed to agree to a contract extension.
Guerrero is going to be the prize of next year's free agent class, and one MLB insider linked him to the Angels as a top landing spot.
In other Angels news, one key infielder and offseason acquisition is behind schedule due to some soreness.
Additionally, manager Ron Washington recently provided an exciting update on Zach Neto's injury progression ahead of Cactus League play.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
