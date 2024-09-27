Angels Notes: 96 Tears, Ron Washington Backtracks Criticism, Kevin Pillar's Plans, Coaching Staff Confirmed
It's official: the 2024 Angels are the worst team in franchise history.
By losing their 96th game of the season Thursday — to the 120-loss Chicago White Sox, no less — the Angels assured their final three home games against the Texas Rangers will do nothing to erase their place in team history.
One big inning did the Halos in against the White Sox, who have three more games against the Detroit Tigers in which to set a modern record for single-season losses.
Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Ron Washington Backtracks Remark About Angels Being 'Not Big League Baseball Players'
Amid a challenging season where the Angels matched a 95-loss franchise record, manager Ron Washington faced backlash over his comments about the team's performance. Washington later clarified his statements that were initially perceived as critical of the younger players.
Ron Washington Addresses Future of Coaching Staff
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, in conversation with Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, confirmed that the coaching staff would remain intact for the upcoming season. Washington expressed his confidence in the current team's dynamics and assured that all members are expected to return.
Veteran Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Has No Interest in Full-Time Coaching
At the age of 35, Kevin Pillar discussed his ongoing passion for baseball and reflected upon his career longevity. His comments sparked discussions regarding his future in the sport, with Pillar indicating a lack of interest in transitioning into a full-time coaching role. This revelation provides insight into Pillar's mindset as he weighs his options beyond playing.