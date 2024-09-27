Halos Today

Angels Notes: 96 Tears, Ron Washington Backtracks Criticism, Kevin Pillar's Plans, Coaching Staff Confirmed

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox fans celebrate after outfielder Zach DeLoach (31) scored against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox fans celebrate after outfielder Zach DeLoach (31) scored against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's official: the 2024 Angels are the worst team in franchise history.

By losing their 96th game of the season Thursday — to the 120-loss Chicago White Sox, no less — the Angels assured their final three home games against the Texas Rangers will do nothing to erase their place in team history.

One big inning did the Halos in against the White Sox, who have three more games against the Detroit Tigers in which to set a modern record for single-season losses.

Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:

Ron Washington Backtracks Remark About Angels Being 'Not Big League Baseball Players'

Amid a challenging season where the Angels matched a 95-loss franchise record, manager Ron Washington faced backlash over his comments about the team's performance. Washington later clarified his statements that were initially perceived as critical of the younger players.

Ron Washington Addresses Future of Coaching Staff

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, in conversation with Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, confirmed that the coaching staff would remain intact for the upcoming season. Washington expressed his confidence in the current team's dynamics and assured that all members are expected to return.

Veteran Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Has No Interest in Full-Time Coaching

At the age of 35, Kevin Pillar discussed his ongoing passion for baseball and reflected upon his career longevity. His comments sparked discussions regarding his future in the sport, with Pillar indicating a lack of interest in transitioning into a full-time coaching role. This revelation provides insight into Pillar's mindset as he weighs his options beyond playing.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News