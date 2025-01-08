Angels Notes: Alex Bregman Linked to Halos, All-Star Outfielder Could Sign With LA
The Los Angeles Angels are looking to make another splash this offseason, and they could it in the form of a longtime American League West rival.
Alex Bregman, who remains a free agent well into the offseason, has been linked to the Angels as a potential blockbuster signing.
Bregman is arguably the best remaining free agent available, and would be a huge boost to an Angels team looking for an Anthony Rendon replacement at third base.
Bregman isn't going to be cheap, though, so it's unclear if Arte Moreno will make another big signing as his major ones in recent years have been mostly unsuccessful.
The Angels have also been linked to an All-Star outfielder who would cost significantly less than Bregman. If L.A. were to sign him, they would likely trade one of their outfielders to potentially help the infield or pitching staff.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
