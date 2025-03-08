Angels Notes: All-Star Attempting Shocking Position Change, Mike Trout Getting Advice
The Los Angeles Angels need to fill center field this season with Mike Trout moving to right field.
In addition to Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak getting opportunities, the Angels are giving a former All-Star shortstop a chance to make an impact in center field.
He has zero Major League Baseball experience in the outfield.
In other news, Trout is getting advice on moving to right field from an Angels legend who's done it before him.
The legend gave Trout some Angels-specific advice that can help him make the successful transition.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
