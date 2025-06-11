Halos Today

Angels Notes: All-Star Breaks Hand, Ron Washington Talks Retirement, Major Trade Updates

Jun 9, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) checks on center fielder Chris Taylor (33) after he was hit by a pitch left hand in the eighth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Taylor was diagnosed with a fracture in the hand. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics, 2-1, on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off Nolan Schanuel single in the 10th inning. Schanuel's first career walk-off and a career-high 12 strikeouts from Jose Soriano helped the Halos get closer to .500 as they improved to 32-34 on the year.

Unfortunately, All-Star Chris Taylor broke his hand the night prior and has landed on the injured list. The veteran was hitting .313 with a 1.109 OPS in his last five games.

Additionally, manager Ron Washington recently opened up on the idea of retirement. He is currently managing on the final year of his two-year contract, but revealed the timeline of when he will retire from the game.

Finally, there are a few trade deadline updates as the Angels are seen as a team with tons of assets for the league's top contenders. The trade ideas are plenty, but should a deal present itself, an Angels team in need of a revamped farm system might have to pull the trigger.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

