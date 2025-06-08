Angels Notes: All-Star Injured, Robert Stephenson Out Indefinitely, Major Trade Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners, 8-6, on Saturday evening. They are 30-33 on the year.
Unfortunately, Jorge Soler had to leave the contest early due to groin tightness. The 2021 World Series MVP was replaced by Chris Taylor after the first inning who would go on to hit his first dinger in an Angels uniform Saturday night.
In more injury news, Robert Stephenson underwent an MRI on his bicep. After missing the first season of his contract with the Halos, the reliever landed back on the injured list after just 15 pitches.
Finally, the impending trade deadline has the potential to be extremely active for the Angels. Insiders are linking the Halos to being a team that can get plenty of assets for their existing talent.
