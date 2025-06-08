Halos Today

Angels Notes: All-Star Injured, Robert Stephenson Out Indefinitely, Major Trade Predictions

Gabe Smallson

May 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler (12) and designated hitter Mike Trout (27) celebrate after the Angels beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler (12) and designated hitter Mike Trout (27) celebrate after the Angels beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners, 8-6, on Saturday evening. They are 30-33 on the year.

Unfortunately, Jorge Soler had to leave the contest early due to groin tightness. The 2021 World Series MVP was replaced by Chris Taylor after the first inning who would go on to hit his first dinger in an Angels uniform Saturday night.

In more injury news, Robert Stephenson underwent an MRI on his bicep. After missing the first season of his contract with the Halos, the reliever landed back on the injured list after just 15 pitches.

Finally, the impending trade deadline has the potential to be extremely active for the Angels. Insiders are linking the Halos to being a team that can get plenty of assets for their existing talent.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels' Robert Stephenson Underwent MRI on Bicep as Injury Concern Grows

Angels Could Shop 3 Starting Pitchers at Trade Deadline, Says Insider

Angels Could Shake Up League With Trade Deadline Fire Sale, Says Insider

Former Angels Starting Pitcher Signs With NL Contender

Angels Castoff Admits Offseason Trade Out of Anaheim Was 'Shocking'

Angels Castoff Thriving in New York Reveals Why Things Didn't Work Out in Anaheim

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News