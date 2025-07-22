Halos Today

Angels Notes: All-Star Returns to Lineup, Taylor Ward Gets Honest on Trade Deadline, More

Aaron Coloma

Jun 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Chris Taylor (33) fields a grounder during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels dropped the first of a three-game set against the New York Mets on Monday, 7-5. The Angels jumped to an early lead through a Logan O'Hoppe solo shot and a Taylor Ward two-run double, however, a late-inning rally from the Mets proved to be too much to handle.

In other news, the Angels reinstated All-Star utility man Chris Taylor from the injured list on Monday, sending outfielder Gustavo Campero back to Triple-A. Taylor had been out since June 9 with a fractured hand, which he suffered after getting hit with a pitch.

As for Ward, he is set to have an interesting end of the month with the Angels' trade deadline plans still up in the air and his name still floating around trade proposals across the league. The outfielder is unbothered, however, and is focused on winning with the Halos this season.

“Same old, same old,” Ward said.“I have my inner circle that shoots me stuff. But again, I want to stay here. I want to win with this group. I think it'd be the cherry on top getting to the playoffs and winning with this group.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

