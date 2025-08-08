Angels Notes: All-Star Reveals Retirement Timeline, Halos Sign Utility Man, Mike Trout Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels got a rest day Thursday after a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, dropping them six games out of the race for a spot in the American League Wild Card.
In other news, All-Star Kenley Jansen revealed his plans to retire, though not for a long while. The 37-year-old says he still wants to play four more years after this season, and has proven he still has the stuff to hang with baseball's elite this season.
Additionally, the Halos signed utility man Cavan Biggio to a minor league contract Wednesday, and he will begin his time with the Angels in Triple-A.
Biggio, 30, has played bounced around the league since the beginning of last season, playing for the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Braves and Royals since Opening Day in 2024.
And finally, Mike Trout provided an update on the knee injury which has kept him from playing defense since his return in May.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.