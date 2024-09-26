Angels Notes: Another Embarrassing Loss, Ben Joyce's Stunning Dominance, Kevin Pillar's Decision
The Chicago White Sox have only swept one series all year. That was in April. They've racked up 98 of their modern-record-tying 120 losses since — but are on the verge of sweeping the Angels today at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Angels' 4-3 loss on Wednesday required another late surge by baseball's worst team. It clinched the franchise-record-tying 95th loss of the season for the Angels, who will try to avoid an embarrassing sweep Thursday.
Here are the big headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Ben Joyce: A Standout Season
Angels pitcher Ben Joyce turned heads this season with his exceptional performance. Dominating one of MLB’s most-watched leaderboards, Joyce is responsible for the fastest, third-fastest, and most of the 30 fastest pitches this season.
Kevin Pillar on Retirement
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar has shared his timeline for deciding on retirement. In a revealing interview, Pillar provided insights into when and why he might step away from baseball. Although expected, Pillar's comments strongly suggest he will play his final games this week in Chicago.