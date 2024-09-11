Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon Injured, Orange County Native Debuts, Logan O'Hoppe's Day Off
The Angels lost to the Twins, 10-5 on Tuesday, as Griffin Canning allowed all 10 runs in 5.2 innings.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Angels' Anthony Rendon Seeks Injury Prevention Tips
Despite facing several setbacks, Anthony Rendon is proactively seeking advice to avoid injuries as he navigates through the crucial final years of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels. It's a rare public concession for a professional athlete — but Rendon's is a rare case.
Angels Place Anthony Rendon and Ben Joyce on the Injured List
The Angels have had to make adjustments to their roster, placing third baseman Anthony Rendon and closer Ben Joyce on the injured list retroactive to Sunday.
Former Yankees Prospect Makes MLB Debut with Angels
The Angels are shaking up their roster by promoting a former New York Yankees prospect from the Rule 5 Draft, Orange County native Eric Wagaman, who made his major league debut as a pinch hitter Tuesday. Ben Joyce and Anthony Rendon went on the IL and Guillo Zúñiga was recalled, a move that reflects the Angels' approach to auditioning potential 2025 contributors.
'Dead Man Walking' Gets a Day Off
As the season enters its final stretch, the Angels are evaluating their players and managing their workloads carefully. This strategy recently meant a day off for catcher Logan O’Hoppe — who insists he isn't tired.