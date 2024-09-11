Halos Today

Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon Injured, Orange County Native Debuts, Logan O'Hoppe's Day Off

J.P. Hoornstra

Mar 16, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Eric Wagaman (58) at bat in the eighth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Mar 16, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Eric Wagaman (58) at bat in the eighth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Tempe Diablo Stadium. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The Angels lost to the Twins, 10-5 on Tuesday, as Griffin Canning allowed all 10 runs in 5.2 innings.

Angels' Anthony Rendon Seeks Injury Prevention Tips

Despite facing several setbacks, Anthony Rendon is proactively seeking advice to avoid injuries as he navigates through the crucial final years of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels. It's a rare public concession for a professional athlete — but Rendon's is a rare case.

Angels Place Anthony Rendon and Ben Joyce on the Injured List

The Angels have had to make adjustments to their roster, placing third baseman Anthony Rendon and closer Ben Joyce on the injured list retroactive to Sunday.

Former Yankees Prospect Makes MLB Debut with Angels

The Angels are shaking up their roster by promoting a former New York Yankees prospect from the Rule 5 Draft, Orange County native Eric Wagaman, who made his major league debut as a pinch hitter Tuesday. Ben Joyce and Anthony Rendon went on the IL and Guillo Zúñiga was recalled, a move that reflects the Angels' approach to auditioning potential 2025 contributors.

'Dead Man Walking' Gets a Day Off

As the season enters its final stretch, the Angels are evaluating their players and managing their workloads carefully. This strategy recently meant a day off for catcher Logan O’Hoppe — who insists he isn't tired.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

