Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon's Locker Replaced, Arte Moreno Gets Honest

Noah Camras

Aug 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) throws to first base to force out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Will Wagner (not shown) in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are officially moving forward without Anthony Rendon for the 2025 season.

The Angels replaced his locker in the spring training clubhouse as the $245 million man isn't expected to be with the team much as he undergoes hip surgery and rehabs it this season.

In other Angels news, owner Arte Moreno opened up about the team's payroll this season, and revealed why he didn't invest more money into this year's squad.

And finally, there's more information on Mike Trout's position change, and his motivation for the 2025 season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

