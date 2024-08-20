Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon's Return, Reid Detmers' Honor, Surprise Gold Glove Pick
The Angels lost for the sixth time in their last seven games Monday, 5-3 to the Kansas City Royals, as starter Carson Fulmer and recently promoted prospect Victor Mederos allowed all five runs in the first six innings.
Here's what else you might have missed Monday:
Anthony Rendon Returns to Lineup Against Royals
Following a period out of action, third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup after missing two games with an elbow injury, as the Angels commenced a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The short stay on the shelf was a pleasant surprise for the often-injured Rendon.
Reid Detmers Earns Top Pitching Honor
Angels lefty Reid Detmers showed promising signs of improvement in his last start at Triple-A Salt Lake, securing a key confidence booster by earning the Pacific Coast League's pitcher of the week honor. This accolade marks a crucial milestone on his comeback trail in the big leagues, hinting at a potentially bright future ahead in the rotation.
Former Angels Infielder Designated for Assignment
A former Angels infielder, whose time in Anaheim ended because of a severe injury, was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers following the activation of outfielder Riley Greene. The decision came as part of the roster moves during the Little League Classic game against the Yankees.
Unexpected Angels Player is Frontrunner for Gold Glove Award
Despite experiencing a generally challenging season, the Angels have a dark horse candidate emerging as a frontrunner for a Gold Glove Award. Jo Adell's defense in right field has been better than anyone else in the American League according to one key stat.
Angels Starter Enduring Turbulent Season on the Mound
One of the Angels' starters is undergoing a particularly tough season, plagued by ineffective performances that have led to disappointment and frustration. Griffin Canning reflected on a 2024 season that hasn't gone the way he wanted.