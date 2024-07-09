Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon's Return, Trade Rumors, and the Lone All-Star Selection
The Angels lost to the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Monday to kick off a three-game homestand. Anthony Rendon went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his return from the injured list. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Blockbuster Trade with Yankees?
As the trade deadline looms, the Angels' role of sellers is obvious — and so is the New York Yankees' role as buyers. In one hypothetical, the Angels might send Luis Rengifo and closer Carlos Estevez to the Yankees, gaining outfielder Everson Pereira and pitcher Ian Hamilton in return.
Brandon Marsh's Career-Boosting Advice
Brandon Marsh credits a former Angel for crucial mentorship that significantly turned his career around. Although Marsh didn't realize his potential until after a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies, it's another feather in the cap of Shohei Ohtani's legacy in Anaheim.
Roster Moves: Angels DFA Former All-Star
The Angels made a surprising roster move by designating a former All-Star for assignment to reactivate Rendon from the injured list. Miguel Sanó had just returned from the injured list, but now might have played his final game as an Angel.
Trade Buzz Surrounding Angels' Closer
With the trade deadline approaching, the Angels are reportedly receiving a high volume of inquiries about their closer. The team faces a critical decision on whether to trade Carlos Estevez as part of their July 30 strategy.
Report: Angels to Keep Two Starters at Deadline
A new report suggests the Angels plan to retain two of their starting pitchers as the trade deadline approaches. If the Angels hold on to Tyler Anderson and Griffin Canning, it only raises the likelihood that others (Carlos Estevez, Matt Moore, possibly Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo) will be shown the door by July 30.
Tyler Anderson Earns All-Star Selection
Tyler Anderson has been selected as the Angels' lone representative for the 2024 American League All-Star team, a significant rebound after a challenging 2023 season. His inclusion is a tribute to his excellent performance in the first half of 2024.