Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon Status in Question, Huge Mike Trout Prediction
The Los Angeles Angels' recent free agent signing has cast some doubt on Anthony Rendon's future in Anaheim.
Rendon still has two years left on the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed, a contract that could go down as the worst in Major League Baseball history.
Rendon isn't the only high-paid Angel that hasn't played a lot over the last few seasons, though, as Mike Trout has dealt with his fair share of injuries.
One MLB insider predicts a bounce back season for Trout in 2025, though, and one filled with tons of health.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
MLB Insider Casts Doubt on Anthony Rendon's Future With Angels
Angels' Mike Trout Gets Hopeful Prediction for 2025 Season
Angels Young Star Predicted to Be AL West’s Biggest Breakout Player
Who Will Be the Angels Shortstop Until Zach Neto Returns?
Angels Predicted to Sign $15.7 Million 9-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
Angels Showing Interest in $60 Million Outfielder in Free Agency
Angels Tweets of the Day: