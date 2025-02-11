Halos Today

Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon Status in Question, Huge Mike Trout Prediction

Noah Camras

Jun 7, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is congratulated by Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) after a solo home run in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels' recent free agent signing has cast some doubt on Anthony Rendon's future in Anaheim.

Rendon still has two years left on the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed, a contract that could go down as the worst in Major League Baseball history.

Rendon isn't the only high-paid Angel that hasn't played a lot over the last few seasons, though, as Mike Trout has dealt with his fair share of injuries.

One MLB insider predicts a bounce back season for Trout in 2025, though, and one filled with tons of health.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

