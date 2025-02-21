Angels Notes: Arte Moreno Talks Anthony Rendon, Opening Day Starter Revealed, Free Agency Update
Longtime owner of the Los Angeles Angels, Arte Moreno, reaffirmed third baseman Anthony Rendon would miss the entirety of the 2025 season.
“And so we were looking at starters and we're looking at-bats, but starters are multiple years for $30 million," Moreno said. "So the question is, 'Do we have enough depth to go pay $200 million?' And [Anthony] Rendon has two years left on his deal, and he’s obviously not going to play this year.”
The Angels announced Yusei Kikuchi would be the Opening Day starter, which comes as no surprise given he was the prized jewel for the Halos in free agency.
In terms of free agency signings, the Angels are likely done inking deals, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
