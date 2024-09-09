Angels Notes: Ben Joyce on Christian Moore; Updates on Victor Mederos, Jack Kochanowicz
The Angels lost to the Rangers, 7-4 on Sunday, and dropped three of four games in the series.
Angels' First-Round Pick Had Huge Advocate Prior to MLB Draft: Ben Joyce
The Angels’ most recent first-round draft selection came with a notable endorsement from within the ranks — Ben Joyce, a key reliever for the team. Joyce knew Christian Moore from the University of Tennessee and was not shy about advocating for a fellow Vol.
Angels Option Pitching Prospect to Triple-A Ahead of Rangers Series Finale
In a similar vein, another pitching prospect was optioned to Triple-A following a less-than-stellar stint in the big leagues. The decision to send Victor Mederos to Salt Lake underscores the danger of the Angels' strategy of quick promotions.
Ron Washington Calls Angels Rookie 'Very Impressive' In Losing Effort
Despite a loss, Manager Ron Washington was quick to praise a rookie Jack Kochanowicz's outstanding performance. His positive feedback amid a tough game highlights the importance of nurturing talent in a rebuilding season.