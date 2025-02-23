Angels Notes: Blockbuster Mike Trout Trade Proposal, Halos Wanted $74M All-Star, Arte Moreno Losing Money
The Los Angeles Angels are unlikely to trade superstar and face of the franchise Mike Trout. However, one writer has a proposal that would send Trout and a top prospect out to land the Angels' new face of the franchise from the Boston Red Sox.
Speaking of trades, the Halos reportedly inquired about an eight-time All-Star earlier this offseason. However, they were shut down due to his no-trade clause.
And finally, Angels owner Arte Moreno recently said the team would lose at least $60 million this year, which is a big reason he didn't invest more into the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Angels $313 Million Superstar For Mike Trout, More
Angels Inquired About $74 Million All-Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report
Angels Will Lose Massive Amount of Money This Year, Says Owner Arte Moreno
Angels Owner Arte Moreno Reveals His Expectations for 2025 Season
Free Agent Says He Chose Angels Over Other Offers to Play With Mike Trout
Angels GM Provides Rationale on Major Mike Trout Change This Year
