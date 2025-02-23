Halos Today

Angels Notes: Blockbuster Mike Trout Trade Proposal, Halos Wanted $74M All-Star, Arte Moreno Losing Money

Noah Camras

Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout during the MLB game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout during the MLB game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are unlikely to trade superstar and face of the franchise Mike Trout. However, one writer has a proposal that would send Trout and a top prospect out to land the Angels' new face of the franchise from the Boston Red Sox.

Speaking of trades, the Halos reportedly inquired about an eight-time All-Star earlier this offseason. However, they were shut down due to his no-trade clause.

And finally, Angels owner Arte Moreno recently said the team would lose at least $60 million this year, which is a big reason he didn't invest more into the team.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Angels $313 Million Superstar For Mike Trout, More

Angels Inquired About $74 Million All-Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report

Angels Will Lose Massive Amount of Money This Year, Says Owner Arte Moreno

Angels Owner Arte Moreno Reveals His Expectations for 2025 Season

Free Agent Says He Chose Angels Over Other Offers to Play With Mike Trout

Angels GM Provides Rationale on Major Mike Trout Change This Year

