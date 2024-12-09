Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Halos Linked to Gold Glove Infielder, All-Star Closer
The Los Angeles Angels have been the busiest team in baseball this offseason and continue to be linked to big names. One baseball insider connected the team to the New York Mets as a potential trade partner to replace Anthony Rendon.
Another insider suggests the Angels should look to the Chicago Cubs as a trade partner for a Gold Glove infielder. Los Angeles needs to consider making a move to bring in a middle infielder if starting shortstop Zach Neto has to miss time to open the 2025 season.
After adding to the infield and starting rotation, the Angels need to look at adding at least one bullpen arm. The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested a familiar name in Southern California for the club to look at for a potential one-year deal.
Here's all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):