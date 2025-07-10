Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Pitcher Shockingly Placed on 60-Day IL, Major Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers, 11-8, in an electric Wednesday evening contest. Mike Trout hit a pair of bombs as Travis d'Arnaud and Jorge Soler crushed long balls of their own as the Halos improved to 45-47 on the year.
Additionally, the Angels are predicted to land an All-Star infielder by a top insider. With the trade deadline looming, the Halos have tons of decisions to make regarding which direction they will head towards.
Unfortuantely, a key reliever was transfered to the 60-day IL. The right hander had a 3.27 ERA across 22 innings of work this season.
Finally, another trade proposal is brewing as the would-be deal gets the Angels a pair of two top prospects. Unfortunately it would be at the expense of two key pieces on the roster.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Predicted to Land $70 Million All-Star in Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Angels' Shocking Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends 2 Key Players to AL West Rival
Angels News: Start Of Robert Stephenson Throwing Program Didn't Go As Well As He Hoped
Angels Slammed by Insider for Latest Move to Stunt Team Development
Angels' $426.5 Million Contract Named One of MLB's Worst
Angels Urged to Trade for $15 Million All-Star in Major Deadline Move
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.