Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Halos Ex-First-Round Pick Joins AL Squad

Noah Camras

Sep 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jordyn Adams (39), left fielder Taylor Ward (3) and right fielder Gustavo Campero (51) shake hands as they come off the field after the final out of the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to look for upgrades this offseason as 2025 nears.

While the Angels began the offseason as by far the busiest team, they've been relatively quiet since, outside of some minor moves involving third-string catchers.

Their lack of moves isn't due to a lack of effort, though, as general manager Perry Minasian is continuing to look for upgrades all over the field. One of those upgrades could come in the infield, and one blockbuster trade proposal would bring an All-Star infielder to the Halos.

Additionally, a former Angels first-round pick officially ended his tenure with the Angels, as he joined an American League powerhouse on a minor league pact.

