Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Halos Linked to All-Star Ace, and More
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer proposed a trade in which the Los Angeles Angels would trade for Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe. Lowe would bring another power hitter to the lineup if the Angels did execute the trade.
The Angels were also linked to Max Fried, who is one of the top free agent starters on the market. Fried is another Atlanta Braves player the Angels could target, especially with their connections to the team.
Here are the top Angels stories:
2 Former Angels Join 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot for First Time
Angels Signed All-Star Free Agent Despite Interest From AL Contender
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Angels All-Star Infielder for Top Prospect
Angels Linked to Gold Glove, Power-Hitting Outfielder in Free Agency
Angels Signed the Exact Player Ron Washington Wants His Star to Emulate
MLB Insider Thinks Angels Could Trade Star Outfielder This Offseason
Angels' Latest Moves Appear to Be Setting Up a Blockbuster Free Agent Acquisition