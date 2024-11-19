Halos Today

Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Halos Linked to All-Star Ace, and More

Either move would greatly benefit the Angels.

Eva Geitheim

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer proposed a trade in which the Los Angeles Angels would trade for Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe. Lowe would bring another power hitter to the lineup if the Angels did execute the trade.

The Angels were also linked to Max Fried, who is one of the top free agent starters on the market. Fried is another Atlanta Braves player the Angels could target, especially with their connections to the team.

