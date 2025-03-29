Halos Today

Angels Notes: Budding Star Wants to Sign Extension, Recently-Retired Halo Finds Next Job, Old Mike Trout Back?

Noah Camras

Aug 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) celebrates with center fielder Kevin Pillar (12) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels were off on Friday, but will look to get their first win of the season on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

While the Halos didn't play, there was still plenty of news to catch up on.

A budding Angels star recently made it known he wanted to sign a long-term extension with the Angels.

Additionally, a recently-retired Angels outfielder has already found his next job, which is around Major League Baseball.

And finally, Mike Trout thinks he knows exactly what he needs to do to get back to the old version of himself — aside from just staying healthy.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

