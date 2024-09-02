Angels Notes: Caden Dana Victorious in Debut, Zach Neto Benched, Rosters Expand
The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 3-2, as Caden Dana was the winning pitcher in his major league debut.
Zach Neto Benched Amid Historic Season
In a surprising move by Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, standout shortstop Zach Neto was pulled mid-game despite his impressive 20-homer, 20-steal season. Washington's decision followed several defensive errors by Neto, a reflection of the old-school manager's focus on tight, error-free gameplay.
Angels vs Mariners: Two Players Called Up Ahead of Series Finale
As the Angels geared up for their series finale against the Seattle Mariners, they made significant roster adjustments by recalling two players from Triple-A Salt Lake. Neither Charles LeBlanc nor Reid Detmers appeared in Sunday's game, but the promotions are a just reward for their strong seasons at Triple-A.
Ron Washington Eyes International Audience Growth
Angels manager Ron Washington expressed optimism about MLB's growing international viewer base, propelled by players like Italian-born pitcher Sam Aldegheri. With first-hand experience coaching in Italy, Washington understands the potential impact of Aldegheri's debut.