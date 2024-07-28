Angels Notes: Carlos Estévez is Traded, Veteran Infielder Remains in the Organization
The Angels lost to the Oakland A's for the eighth time in their last nine tries, 3-1 on Saturday.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed, starting with a big trade of a big pitcher:
Angels Trade Closer Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia Phillies
In a major roster move, the Angels have traded closer Carlos Estévez to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Angels received a pair of minor league pitchers in return — a pivotal move ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Angels Retain Veteran Infielder After Designation
The Angels have decided to keep a veteran infielder within the organization after he cleared outright waivers. This decision allows him to continue his career at Triple-A Salt Lake, providing depth and experience to the Angels' top minor league affiliate.
The Carlos Estévez Trade Was a Bellwether
As the trade deadline approaches, teams in sell mode like the Angels have found themselves getting sizeable returns in exchange for relief pitchers — a good omen that precipitated the Angels' acquisition of two pitching prospects from the Phillies. It could bode well if and when the Angels trade Luis Garcia, too.