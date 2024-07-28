Halos Today

Angels Notes: Carlos Estévez is Traded, Veteran Infielder Remains in the Organization

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts with third base coach Eric Young Sr. (85) after failing to steal second base against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels lost to the Oakland A's for the eighth time in their last nine tries, 3-1 on Saturday.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed, starting with a big trade of a big pitcher:

Angels Trade Closer Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia Phillies

In a major roster move, the Angels have traded closer Carlos Estévez to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Angels received a pair of minor league pitchers in return — a pivotal move ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Angels Retain Veteran Infielder After Designation

The Angels have decided to keep a veteran infielder within the organization after he cleared outright waivers. This decision allows him to continue his career at Triple-A Salt Lake, providing depth and experience to the Angels' top minor league affiliate.

The Carlos Estévez Trade Was a Bellwether

As the trade deadline approaches, teams in sell mode like the Angels have found themselves getting sizeable returns in exchange for relief pitchers — a good omen that precipitated the Angels' acquisition of two pitching prospects from the Phillies. It could bode well if and when the Angels trade Luis Garcia, too.

