Angels Notes: Carlos Estévez Trade Rumors, Performance Dip, Injury Updates
Carlos Estévez Discusses Trade Possibilities
Los Angeles Angels reliever Carlos Estévez openly discussed the potential of being traded as the deadline approaches. His candid insights reveal the uncertainties and the business side of baseball that players regularly face. Read more about his thoughts and the possible impacts on the Angels' bullpen.
Angels Starter Drawing Interest from Multiple Teams
As the trade deadline looms, one unnamed Angels starter is reportedly a fit for three potential teams. This news highlights the market demand and could signal strategic moves by the Angels to reinforce their squad or reshape their future prospects.
Angels Entertain Trade Offers for Carlos Estévez
The Angels are reportedly listening to trade offers for closer Carlos Estévez despite his significant contributions and a solid performance in June. This development is part of the wider strategy considerations as the trade deadline nears.
Niko Goodrum Moves to the Orioles
After playing just four games with the Angels this season, infielder Niko Goodrum has been signed to a minor league deal by the Baltimore Orioles. This marks his fifth team this season, highlighting the highly mobile nature of some players' careers.
Angels Adjust Roster Amid Injury and Trades
The Angels have placed utility man Luis Rengifo on the 10-day injured list and promoted power-hitting infielder Keston Hiura. These moves could reshape the team's dynamics as they navigate through the ongoing season.
Angels’ Performance Dips with Consecutive Losses
Manager Ron Washington commented on the team's fatigue after the Angels suffered their second straight shutout loss, extending their losing streak to four games. This downturn follows a prior six-game winning streak, highlighting the highs and lows of the season.