Angels Notes: Christian Moore Opens Up on Struggles, Halos Pitcher Linked to NL Powerhouse
The Los Angels Angels lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 11-2, on Sunday and fell to 33-37 on the year. Yusei Kikuchi dealt 10 punch-outs to two walks over 5.2 innings pitched, but was charged with the loss as he also allowed seven hits and three earned runs in the defeat.
Additionally, Christian Moore gave an extremely mature answer regarding his struggles upon finally making it to the majors. The young infielder still has a ways to go despite a promising offensive showcase in the minors ahead of his recent promotion.
Angels closer Kenley Jansen is a prime trade target for this National League powerhouse, according to an MLB insider.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
