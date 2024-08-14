Angels Notes: Christian Moore's Award, New Guy at Triple-A, Ron Washington Unplugged
The Angels lost their second straight game to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-1, and have scored just three runs over their last two games. They'll be back in action Wednesday hoping to avoid the series sweep at home.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Angels Acquire Pitcher, Send Him to Triple-A
The Angels have been active in adjusting their pitching lineup. Recently, they claimed right-handers Nick Robertson and Brock Burke off waivers but sent Robertson straight to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Christian Moore's Remarkable Performance
Despite the Angels being out of playoff contention, Christian Moore is grabbing attention in Double-A with his exceptional play, snagging Southern League Player of the Week honors. His "video game numbers" are turning heads and stoking excitement about his future.
Ron Washington's Candid Reflection
After a narrow and disappointing 3-2 loss to the Nationals, Angels manager Ron Washington voiced his concerns about younger players and costly errors in a candid discussion. Washington's reflection sheds light on the team's current challenges and focus areas.