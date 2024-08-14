Halos Today

Angels Notes: Christian Moore's Award, New Guy at Triple-A, Ron Washington Unplugged

J.P. Hoornstra

Feb 15, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Nick Robertson (29) pitches during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 15, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Nick Robertson (29) pitches during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Angels lost their second straight game to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-1, and have scored just three runs over their last two games. They'll be back in action Wednesday hoping to avoid the series sweep at home.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:

Angels Acquire Pitcher, Send Him to Triple-A

The Angels have been active in adjusting their pitching lineup. Recently, they claimed right-handers Nick Robertson and Brock Burke off waivers but sent Robertson straight to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Christian Moore's Remarkable Performance

Despite the Angels being out of playoff contention, Christian Moore is grabbing attention in Double-A with his exceptional play, snagging Southern League Player of the Week honors. His "video game numbers" are turning heads and stoking excitement about his future.

Ron Washington's Candid Reflection

After a narrow and disappointing 3-2 loss to the Nationals, Angels manager Ron Washington voiced his concerns about younger players and costly errors in a candid discussion. Washington's reflection sheds light on the team's current challenges and focus areas.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News