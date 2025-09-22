Halos Today

Angels Notes: Concerning Reid Detmers Update, Halos Coach Wants to Be Manager, More

Aaron Coloma

Aug 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, losing all three series on a 10-game roadtrip.

The Angels have struggled with injury as the season comes to a close, and one such player on the injured list is reliever Reid Detmers, who is on the 60-day IL. The Angels revealed they still don't know the extent of the southpaw's injury, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.

Bench coach Ryan Goins took over for interim manager Ray Montgomery during their series against the Seattle Mariners last weekend, and revealed he wants to pursue managing.

Goins described the experience as "awesome."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

