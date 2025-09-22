Angels Notes: Concerning Reid Detmers Update, Halos Coach Wants to Be Manager, More
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, losing all three series on a 10-game roadtrip.
The Angels have struggled with injury as the season comes to a close, and one such player on the injured list is reliever Reid Detmers, who is on the 60-day IL. The Angels revealed they still don't know the extent of the southpaw's injury, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
Bench coach Ryan Goins took over for interim manager Ray Montgomery during their series against the Seattle Mariners last weekend, and revealed he wants to pursue managing.
Goins described the experience as "awesome."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Continue to Have No Update on Reid Detmers as Concern Mounts
Angels Coach Hopes to Be MLB Manager One Day
Angels' Struggling Rising Star Already Looking Ahead to Next Year
Angels Place Robert Stephenson on IL Yet Again With Elbow Injury
Angels Manager Spoke to Yusei Kikuchi After Comments Calling Him Out
Former MLB General Manager Says Angels Hired Perry Minasian for Unusual Reason
Angels Tweets of the Day
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.