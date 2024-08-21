Angels Notes: Draft Positioning, Prospect Wins Award, Mike Trout's Example
The Angels got off the schneid Tuesday, beating the Kansas City Royals 9-5 to salvage the second game of their series against the NL Central powerhouse.
Here's what else you might have missed Tuesday:
Angels' Tumble Into Last Place Comes With Hidden Perk
Despite the unfortunate slump to the bottom of the division, the Los Angeles Angels found a silver lining in their position Monday: their draft position improved. Find out where the Angels stand if the draft were held today.
Angels Prospect Wins Southern League Player of the Week Award
Tucker Flint, a name that was not much in the headlines, has shimmered in Double-A, earning him the Southern League Player of the Week accolade. It's the second straight week a Rocket City Trash Panda has claimed the weekly award.
Angels' Mike Trout an Unlikely Example for Baseball's No. 1 Prospect
Mike Trout's trajectory has offered an unexpected roadmap for Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday. The future Hall of Famer endured a surprise demotion before emerging as one of baseball's best players, a minor footnote in his career. For Holliday, it's a major lesson.
Angels Prospect Says Pro Lifestyle Finally Starting to Slow Down
The Angels' recent first-round draft pick is quickly adapting to the pro lifestyle, hinting at a promising future in the majors. Hear what Christian Moore had to say about the whirlwind.