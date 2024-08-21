Halos Today

Angels Notes: Draft Positioning, Prospect Wins Award, Mike Trout's Example

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) celebrates with center fielder Kevin Pillar (12) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) celebrates with center fielder Kevin Pillar (12) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
The Angels got off the schneid Tuesday, beating the Kansas City Royals 9-5 to salvage the second game of their series against the NL Central powerhouse.

Here's what else you might have missed Tuesday:

Angels' Tumble Into Last Place Comes With Hidden Perk

Despite the unfortunate slump to the bottom of the division, the Los Angeles Angels found a silver lining in their position Monday: their draft position improved. Find out where the Angels stand if the draft were held today.

Angels Prospect Wins Southern League Player of the Week Award

Tucker Flint, a name that was not much in the headlines, has shimmered in Double-A, earning him the Southern League Player of the Week accolade. It's the second straight week a Rocket City Trash Panda has claimed the weekly award.

Angels' Mike Trout an Unlikely Example for Baseball's No. 1 Prospect

Mike Trout's trajectory has offered an unexpected roadmap for Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday. The future Hall of Famer endured a surprise demotion before emerging as one of baseball's best players, a minor footnote in his career. For Holliday, it's a major lesson.

Angels Prospect Says Pro Lifestyle Finally Starting to Slow Down

The Angels' recent first-round draft pick is quickly adapting to the pro lifestyle, hinting at a promising future in the majors. Hear what Christian Moore had to say about the whirlwind.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

