Angels Notes: Edgar Quero Reunion, Another Ex-Angels Prospect Promoted, Zach Neto's Maturity
Jack Kochanowicz threw seven shutout innings Wednesday, but the Angels lost 3-2 to the Chicago White Sox, who rallied for all three runs in the eighth inning.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Edgar Quero's Upcoming Debut Against Former Team
Former Angels prospect Edgar Quero is scheduled to join the Chicago White Sox's taxi squad and could potentially play in the upcoming games against his old team. This move marks a significant milestone in Quero’s career following the blockbuster trade by the Angels at last year's deadline.
Isaac Mattson Returns to MLB
In another update on former Angels prospects, Isaac Mattson, who was traded in the deal involving Dylan Bundy, made a notable return to Major League Baseball by debuting with the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday.
Zach Neto Confronts His Slump
Angels shortstop Zach Neto discusses personal and professional challenges during a notable slump this season. His determination to improve and take accountability has endeared him to manager Ron Washington, who has stuck by the 23-year-old amid an up-and-down season.