Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Announces Sudden Retirement, All-Star Named Trade Candidate, Opponent Suspended by MLB

Noah Camras

Apr 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) celebrate the victory against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) celebrate the victory against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels were blown out by the Minnesota Twins, 11-4, on Friday night. The Twins scored six runs in the fourth inning and never looked back as the Halos moved to 12-13 on the season.

In other Angels news, a potential future Hall of Famer was named a trade candidate at this season's deadline.

And finally, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended for one game by MLB for his actions at Angel Stadium earlier this week. Pham said he may seek legal action against the fan.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Angels Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB

Angels' Potential Future Hall of Famer Named Trade Candidate at Deadline

Suspended Tommy Pham Calls Out MLB, Could Seek Legal Action Against Angels Fan

MLB Suspends Pirates’ Tommy Pham After Making Obscene Gesture at Angels Fan

When Can Angels Panic About Mike Trout's Struggles? Ron Washington Answers

Lakers' Playoff Run Energizes Angels Veteran: 'I Can Finally Express Myself Again'

Angels Opponent Gets Massive All-Star Reinforcement Ahead of Friday’s Game

Son of Former Angels Star Drawing Positive Reviews Ahead of 2025 MLB Draft

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News