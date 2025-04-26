Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Announces Sudden Retirement, All-Star Named Trade Candidate, Opponent Suspended by MLB
The Los Angeles Angels were blown out by the Minnesota Twins, 11-4, on Friday night. The Twins scored six runs in the fourth inning and never looked back as the Halos moved to 12-13 on the season.
In other Angels news, a potential future Hall of Famer was named a trade candidate at this season's deadline.
And finally, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended for one game by MLB for his actions at Angel Stadium earlier this week. Pham said he may seek legal action against the fan.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Angels Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Angels' Potential Future Hall of Famer Named Trade Candidate at Deadline
Suspended Tommy Pham Calls Out MLB, Could Seek Legal Action Against Angels Fan
MLB Suspends Pirates’ Tommy Pham After Making Obscene Gesture at Angels Fan
When Can Angels Panic About Mike Trout's Struggles? Ron Washington Answers
Lakers' Playoff Run Energizes Angels Veteran: 'I Can Finally Express Myself Again'
Angels Opponent Gets Massive All-Star Reinforcement Ahead of Friday’s Game
Son of Former Angels Star Drawing Positive Reviews Ahead of 2025 MLB Draft
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.